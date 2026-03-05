Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09), FiscalAI reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.82 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Ranpak’s conference call:

Automation was a standout — Ranpak grew automation revenue to north of $40M in 2025 (≈35% year) and guides to 30%–50% growth in 2026 (potentially >$60M) with the business expected to turn positive on Adjusted EBITDA .

North America drove the quarter and year — e‑commerce volumes led to +5.5% volume in Q4 and ~14% for the year, and relationships with two large e‑commerce/retail customers are expected to generate a cumulative > $1 billion of revenue over the next 8–10 years.

Profitability pressures remain — Q4 Adjusted EBITDA fell 10.3% (or -1.2% excl. warrant impact), full‑year Adjusted EBITDA declined, gross profit was down on mix and warrant effects, automation was a ~$6M drag for the year (though it broke even in Q4), and net leverage sits at 4.4x with a target of 2.5–3x.

Europe and geopolitical risk are headwinds — EMEA revenue was softer (rebates, mix and weaker industrial demand), and the recent Middle East conflict has elevated European energy prices (Dutch TTF volatility), prompting a more conservative near‑term guide.

NYSE:PACK traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 571,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Ranpak has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ranpak in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) is a leading provider of sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions designed to protect products during transit. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of automated systems and consumable paper packaging materials that offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic-based void-fill and protective packaging. Ranpak’s solutions include crumpled paper fillers, paper wrap systems and tailored automation equipment that serve diverse end markets such as e-commerce, industrial parts, electronics and retail.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio, Ranpak has built a global presence by combining innovation in paper converting technology with a commitment to sustainability.

