Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Trading Down 12.8% – Time to Sell?

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 4,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raiffeisen Bank International presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Up 2.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 10.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna, offering a diverse range of financial services. As a universal bank, RBI serves retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporates, with a particular focus on Central and Eastern Europe. The bank’s service portfolio encompasses everyday banking products, payment solutions, and digital services for individual clients, as well as cash management, trade finance, and structured lending for corporate and institutional customers.

In addition to traditional banking, RBI provides investment banking and capital markets services, including underwriting, debt and equity issuance, and advisory services.

