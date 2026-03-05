Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 693.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 101.4% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $186.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.56 and a beta of 1.98. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.65 and its 200 day moving average is $202.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $7,689,707.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,038.08. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $10,541,232.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,262 shares of company stock worth $104,705,441. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

