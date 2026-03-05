Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,948,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,445,000 after buying an additional 179,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,613,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,175,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,904,000 after purchasing an additional 903,841 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3,190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,179,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.The firm had revenue of $201.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra’s tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

