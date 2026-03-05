Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,939 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 68.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,311,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,199,000 after purchasing an additional 534,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 5,670.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 395,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 761,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,065,000 after buying an additional 268,119 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $182.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.47.

Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.5%

APO opened at $109.79 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Featured Stories

