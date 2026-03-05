Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.96 Million in Wayfair Inc. $W

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,332,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,965,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,345.19. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,377.51. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,493,261. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Key Headlines Impacting Wayfair
Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wayfair confirmed the opening date for a second large-format store in Atlanta (March 31) and plans a grand-opening weekend in April — a strategic push into omnichannel retail that management says complements online sales and can drive customer acquisition and higher ticket purchases. Wayfair Announces Opening Dates for Its Second Large-Format Store in Atlanta
- Positive Sentiment: Positive take from some investors/analysts who highlight strong Q4 results (y/y revenue growth, US adj. EBITDA improvement and adjusted EPS turning positive) and argue the stock remains undervalued relative to potential margin expansion and customer retention programs. Wayfair: Valuation Is Still Cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing promotional activity (flash sales, outlet/closeout discounts and seasonal deals) is driving traffic and short-term revenue but may exert margin pressure; these marketing pushes can be positive for top-line growth but ambiguous for near-term profitability. The 50 Best Deals at Wayfair’s Flash Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Wayfair reported a full-year 2025 net loss (about $313M) and continues to face higher interest costs and debt-related charges — factors that weighed on some analysts’ outlooks and raise questions about capital costs and profitability runway. How Investors May Respond To Wayfair (W) Expanding Physical Retail Despite a 2025 Net Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and structural headwinds flagged by bearish analysts — including weak consumer confidence, soft home sales and the company’s difficulty growing active customers — could limit upside and explain skepticism among some investors. Wayfair: The Headwinds Persist
- Negative Sentiment: Broad sales-tax complexity after 2025 adds compliance and operational costs for online sellers, a regulatory risk that could increase Wayfair’s cost base and reduce net margins. Sales Tax Chaos of 2025 Signals Tougher Road Ahead for Businesses in 2026
Wayfair Price Performance
W opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.
Wayfair Profile
Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.
Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.
