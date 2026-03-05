Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.96 Million in Wayfair Inc. $W

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,332,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,965,000. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,478,345.19. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 289,073 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,377.51. This represents a 34.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 890,494 shares of company stock valued at $86,493,261. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore set a $100.00 price objective on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

W opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

