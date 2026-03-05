Q1 EPS Forecast for Janux Therapeutics Lifted by Analyst

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Janux Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2030 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47. Janux Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.88.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,853,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,486 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,392,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 908,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,301,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 876,244 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $110,828.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,912,802.86. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachariah Mciver sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $37,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,716.78. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 19,033 shares of company stock valued at $261,323 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

