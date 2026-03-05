Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $627,000 Position in Metagenomi, Inc. $MGX

Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,743 shares during the quarter. Metagenomi accounts for about 4.0% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Metagenomi were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 513,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Metagenomi by 482.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Metagenomi by 4,155.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61,089 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Metagenomi Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGX opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and engineering of novel proteins and enzymes using metagenomics and CRISPR-based genome editing. The company’s proprietary platform integrates vast environmental DNA libraries with advanced machine learning and high-throughput screening to identify, optimize and commercialize enzymes for industrial, agricultural and pharmaceutical applications. By tapping into genetic diversity found in nature, Metagenomi aims to accelerate the development of tailored biocatalysts that improve process efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability initiatives.

Metagenomi’s technology offerings include custom enzyme discovery services, protein engineering tools and licensing of optimized biocatalysts to partners across multiple sectors.

