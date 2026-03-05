Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 61.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.58%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 million. Analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 67,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $96,972.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,409,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,600.73. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,265 shares of company stock worth $140,519. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 132,569 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Pulmonx reported EPS of $(0.25) (beat consensus $(0.39)) and revenue of $22.6M (beat estimates), with improved gross margin (78%) and reduced operating expenses, indicating progress on cost discipline. Earnings Release / Call

Q4 results beat estimates — Pulmonx reported EPS of $(0.25) (beat consensus $(0.39)) and revenue of $22.6M (beat estimates), with improved gross margin (78%) and reduced operating expenses, indicating progress on cost discipline. Positive Sentiment: Secured up to $60M five‑year credit facility — an initial $40M term loan was drawn to refinance existing debt and extend maturity to 2031, improving committed liquidity and giving management time to reaccelerate commercial initiatives. Credit Facility Press Release

Secured up to $60M five‑year credit facility — an initial $40M term loan was drawn to refinance existing debt and extend maturity to 2031, improving committed liquidity and giving management time to reaccelerate commercial initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Company published Q4 / FY2025 results and hosted a call — full FY revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% y/y) despite a Q4 revenue dip; management outlined a focused plan to rebuild commercial momentum. Financial Results

Company published Q4 / FY2025 results and hosted a call — full FY revenue rose to $90.5M (up 8% y/y) despite a Q4 revenue dip; management outlined a focused plan to rebuild commercial momentum. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $90–92M misses recent Street consensus (~$94M) — guidance implies flat-to-slower near-term top-line growth, and management expects cash to decline by roughly $23M in 2026 absent further drawdowns. Results & Guidance Summary

FY2026 revenue guidance of $90–92M misses recent Street consensus (~$94M) — guidance implies flat-to-slower near-term top-line growth, and management expects cash to decline by roughly $23M in 2026 absent further drawdowns. Negative Sentiment: Financing contains dilution/interest risks — the new facility carries a high spread (SOFR + 7.0% with a 3.75% floor and optional PIK) and reporting indicates warrants/term‑loan mechanics that could dilute equity or increase cost if milestones are required to access additional $20M. Term Loan & Warrants

Financing contains dilution/interest risks — the new facility carries a high spread (SOFR + 7.0% with a 3.75% floor and optional PIK) and reporting indicates warrants/term‑loan mechanics that could dilute equity or increase cost if milestones are required to access additional $20M. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — multiple insiders including the CEO and other officers sold shares the week of March 2 (SEC Form 4 filings), which can weigh on sentiment for a small‑cap stock with limited liquidity. CEO Form 4

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

