Propel Bio Management LLC Buys 3,333,333 Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. $MIST

Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) by 186.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,124,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333,333 shares during the period. Milestone Pharmaceuticals comprises 10.3% of Propel Bio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Propel Bio Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 209.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 160,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 553.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,699 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $140.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MIST shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $66,629.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,695.92. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Edward Nelson sold 58,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $134,576.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423.76. This represents a 58.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 416,327 shares of company stock valued at $935,458 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

Featured Articles

