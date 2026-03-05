Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Director Eugene Williams Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) Director Eugene Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $249,528. The trade was a 23.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eugene Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Eugene Williams acquired 1,000 shares of Promis Neurosciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $22,530.00.

Promis Neurosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMN traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.50. 57,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. Promis Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $125.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Institutional Trading of Promis Neurosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC boosted its stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% during the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 106,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Promis Neurosciences Company Profile

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

