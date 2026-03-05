Profound Medical $PROF Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,352 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Profound Medical worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 36.3% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Profound Medical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 358,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Profound Medical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

PROF opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.62. Profound Medical has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp is a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic solutions using magnetic resonance–guided ultrasound ablation. The company’s proprietary platform delivers focused ultrasound energy to targeted tissue under real-time MR imaging, offering a non-incisional alternative to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s lead product, the TULSA-PRO system, is designed for the treatment of prostate conditions, including localized prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

