Primerica, Inc. $PRI is Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for 3.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $356,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 256,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Primerica by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PRI. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $641,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,582.72. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $262.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.64 and its 200 day moving average is $263.15. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.09 and a 52 week high of $296.00. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $0.44. Primerica had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $853.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $475.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc is a financial services company that focuses on delivering term life insurance and investment products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The firm operates a network of independent, licensed representatives who provide personalized guidance on coverage needs, retirement planning, and wealth accumulation. Primerica’s core mission is to help clients obtain affordable life insurance protection while also offering a suite of savings and investment solutions designed for long-term financial security.

In addition to term life insurance, Primerica offers a range of financial products and services that include mutual funds, annuities, auto and home insurance through partner carriers, and personal lending solutions such as secured and unsecured loans.

