Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $173.11 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $255.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $287.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from Preformed Line Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 17.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Preformed Line Products currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

