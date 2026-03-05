Pollux Coin One Day Volume Tops $8.19 Thousand (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $794.30 thousand and approximately $8.19 thousand worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 43,499,204 coins and its circulating supply is 43,499,181 coins. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxdao. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pollux Coin is https://reddit.com/r/polluxchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 43,498,941.29233. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.01794903 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,633.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

