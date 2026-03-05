PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Almonty Industries Inc. $ALM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth about $66,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000.
Almonty Industries Stock Performance
ALM opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Almonty Industries
Almonty Industries Company Profile
Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.
Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Almonty Industries
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.