PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Almonty Industries Inc. $ALM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Almonty Industries in the third quarter worth about $66,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Almonty Industries during the third quarter worth about $246,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almonty Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Almonty Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

ALM opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. Almonty Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALM. Wall Street Zen upgraded Almonty Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Almonty Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Almonty Industries from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Almonty Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Almonty Industries is a Canada-based mining company focused on the production, development and acquisition of tungsten assets. The company’s principal business activity is the mining and processing of tungsten-bearing ore to produce tungsten concentrates for industrial customers. Almonty pursues both operating mines and advanced-stage development projects with the objective of supplying a critical raw material used in hardmetals, tooling, drilling and other industrial applications.

Almonty’s asset footprint has historically included operating and development projects in Europe and Asia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almonty Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.