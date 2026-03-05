Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.00 and last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 851556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $376.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 97.97% and a net margin of 16.55%.Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $73,603,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,461,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after buying an additional 577,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 152.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 851,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,896,000 after acquiring an additional 514,876 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,543,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 332,362 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

