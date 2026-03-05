Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $8.21 on Thursday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,776,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,419. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $68.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.87 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.740-3.820 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.840-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $203,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,850.40. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $153,250.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,298.16. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $3,385,624. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Okta by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 548,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 88,112 shares during the period. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 515.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

