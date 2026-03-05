Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 49,806 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,806 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Copart by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,510,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,250,000 after purchasing an additional 202,986 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.9% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Copart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Copart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,753.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 55,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,314.90. This trade represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Copart stock opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.09. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart’s business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

