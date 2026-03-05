Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 64,870 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.