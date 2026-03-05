Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 64,870 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,870 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the third quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $990,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting AT&T
Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AT&T is deepening its AI and open‑network push—new collaborations (H2O.ai, Geoforce, Aduna JV), participation in GSMA/Open Telco AI and OCUDU, and expanded asset‑intelligence offerings underline a strategic shift to software‑defined, AI‑driven networks that could lift margins and monetization over time. AT&T Deepens AI And Open Network Push As Valuation Gap Persists
- Positive Sentiment: Open RAN / Cloud RAN progress: AT&T continues Open RAN modernization and is running Cloud RAN tests with Ericsson—steps that reduce hardware costs and enable more flexible, software‑driven upgrades across its wireless footprint. AT&T continues Open RAN overhaul, builds on Ericsson partnership with Cloud RAN tests
- Positive Sentiment: Fiber expansion and subs growth: AT&T closed the Lumen mass‑market fiber deal ahead of schedule, adding over 1M+ subscribers and supporting management’s fiber growth narrative and longer‑term ARPU potential. This directly supports revenue visibility in broadband/fiber. What’s Going On With AT&T Stock Tuesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Operational efficiency initiatives: Management touts AI efficiency gains (CEO claimed ~40% efficiency improvement at MWC) and launched a Connected AI smart manufacturing offering — both signal near‑term cost savings and new B2B revenue avenues. T Introduces Smart Manufacturing Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer product refresh ahead? Reports suggest AT&T may roll out new phone plans March 12 — could improve ARPU/churn if favorable, but details and pricing will determine impact. Report Suggests AT&T New Phone Plans for 2026 Could Arrive March 12
- Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst attention: Multiple outlets flag AT&T as a trending stock and note ~9.5% YTD/share gains driven by wireless, fiber and AI talk—this increases investor focus but doesn’t guarantee further upside. AT&T (T) Surpasses Market Returns
- Negative Sentiment: Retail sentiment and legacy baggage: Retail forums (Reddit) continue to surface anger about past large write‑downs (~$47B), keeping parts of the investor base skeptical and possibly capping retail momentum. Reddit Is Still Furious About AT&T’s $47 Billion Loss From Six Years Ago
- Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and competitive risks: Analysts repeatedly flag high debt levels and intense competition in wireless/fiber as ongoing downside risks that could limit upside or slow buybacks/dividends growth. AT&T Shares Rise 9.5% in a Year
AT&T Stock Performance
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Loop Capital set a $29.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.
AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.
