Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 104,374 Shares of ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) by 1,415.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,374 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceTitan were worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 538.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,429,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,968 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ServiceTitan by 84.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,338,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the third quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000.

Insider Activity at ServiceTitan

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $1,648,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100.62. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $76,052.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 330,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,215,552.40. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 216,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,700,994 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ServiceTitan stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of -0.72. ServiceTitan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.26 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceTitan from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

