Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Insider Sells £967.20 in Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24, for a total transaction of £967.20.

Sue Rivett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sue Rivett acquired 4,479 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 per share, with a total value of £985.38.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Sue Rivett purchased 5,000 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 per share, with a total value of £950.

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Pharos Energy stock opened at GBX 24.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.33. The company has a market capitalization of £102.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. Pharos Energy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 price target on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PHAR

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.