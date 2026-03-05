Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,685,978 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 29th total of 8,813,216 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,248,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,248,699 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Personalis by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,812,000 after buying an additional 7,896,714 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 11.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,910,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,574,000 after acquiring an additional 802,268 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Personalis by 4.5% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 168,143 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 861,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Personalis by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $934.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 39.13% and a negative net margin of 116.69%.The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

