Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Receives $32.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

PPTA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean sold 6,490 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $178,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,700.50. This trade represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Mcleod Sternhell sold 10,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $268,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,828. This trade represents a 34.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Inc (NASDAQ: PPTA), formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

