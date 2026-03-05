Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at UBS Group

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Perimeter Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perimeter Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 31.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $2,847,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perimeter Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 16.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners boosted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. (NYSE: PRM) is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company’s core product portfolio spans several key segments.

