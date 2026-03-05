Peanut the Squirrel Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48.76 Million (PNUT)

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Peanut the Squirrel token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Peanut the Squirrel has a market cap of $48.76 million and $19.13 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut the Squirrel alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Peanut the Squirrel

Peanut the Squirrel was first traded on October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,842,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,851,448 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. Peanut the Squirrel’s official website is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,842,537.365538. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.04790426 USD and is up 4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $19,682,797.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut the Squirrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut the Squirrel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.