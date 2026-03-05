PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Director Thomas Nimbley Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Nimbley sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $8,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,683,990.12. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PBF Energy Stock Up 12.7%

PBF Energy stock opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $45.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in PBF Energy by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 235.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — traders purchased 14,762 call options (a ~392% increase versus average), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging by institutional/options traders that can amplify upside into company news.

Unusually heavy call buying — traders purchased 14,762 call options (a ~392% increase versus average), signaling speculative bullish positioning or hedging by institutional/options traders that can amplify upside into company news. Positive Sentiment: Shares ran to a one‑year high as investors accumulated ahead of business updates and conference participation, reflecting elevated market interest and expectations for positive operational or guidance commentary. PBF Energy (PBF) Climbs to 1-Year High Ahead of Business Updates

Shares ran to a one‑year high as investors accumulated ahead of business updates and conference participation, reflecting elevated market interest and expectations for positive operational or guidance commentary. Neutral Sentiment: Major holder Control Empresarial de Capital remains a very large shareholder after recent sales (ownership still >27 million shares, valued at roughly $1.0–1.1B), which suggests long‑term alignment even as it trimmed its position. SEC Form 4 — Control Empresarial

Major holder Control Empresarial de Capital remains a very large shareholder after recent sales (ownership still >27 million shares, valued at roughly $1.0–1.1B), which suggests long‑term alignment even as it trimmed its position. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by Control Empresarial de Capital: sold 120,000 shares on 3/2 at ~$38.33 and 99,000 shares on 3/3 at ~$40.33 (combined proceeds ≈ $8.6M). While small relative to their total stake, the sales are a potential signal that some insiders are taking profits into the rally. SEC Form 4 — Control Empresarial

Insider selling by Control Empresarial de Capital: sold 120,000 shares on 3/2 at ~$38.33 and 99,000 shares on 3/3 at ~$40.33 (combined proceeds ≈ $8.6M). While small relative to their total stake, the sales are a potential signal that some insiders are taking profits into the rally. Negative Sentiment: Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 200,000 shares on 3/3 at an average of $40.07 (≈ $8.0M), a ~20% reduction in his holdings, which may raise governance/insider confidence questions for some investors. SEC Filing — Thomas J. Nimbley

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

