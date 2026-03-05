PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.89. PayPal has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $1,560,563.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. This trade represents a 54.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,535. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

