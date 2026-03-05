PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Frank Keller Sells 29,581 Shares of Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PayPal alerts:

On Friday, February 6th, Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on PayPal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.