Payne Capital LLC Takes $3.01 Million Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Payne Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Payne Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

AAPL stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Featured Stories

