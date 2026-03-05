Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,050.00 and last traded at $1,050.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,156.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Partners Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Partners Group Trading Down 0.7%

About Partners Group

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,257.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,262.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62.

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS: PGPHF) is a global private markets investment manager that specializes in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure. The firm develops tailored investment solutions for institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Its services include direct investments, primary fund commitments and secondary market transactions, as well as customized portfolio and advisory offerings.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Partners Group completed its initial public offering on the SIX Swiss Exchange in 2006.

Featured Stories

