Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.68 and last traded at C$22.08, with a volume of 115389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Roth Mkm set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Parex Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.90.

Parex Resources Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of C$223.53 million during the quarter.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 92.82%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations. Parex depends on a team of geologists and geophysicists, in partnership with technologies such as 3D seismic surveying, to help exploration efforts.

