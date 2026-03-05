PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $116.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 target price on PACCAR and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PACCAR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paulo Henrique Bolgar sold 12,183 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $1,491,564.69. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,125.82. This represents a 66.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock valued at $16,869,046. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 939,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 48,711 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in PACCAR by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103,664 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $2,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.79. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $131.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.