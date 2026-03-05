Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.1%

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,710. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 13.94%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 295,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ovintiv by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,726,000 after buying an additional 150,053 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,879,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,201,000 after acquiring an additional 662,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.