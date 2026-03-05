OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OUTFRONT Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

OUT opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85. OUTFRONT Media has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $513.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $276,026.79. Following the sale, the director owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,642.35. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

