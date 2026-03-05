Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $22.96. Ouster shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 1,344,481 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Tuesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Ouster Trading Up 3.0%

Insider Transactions at Ouster

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83.

In other news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $36,391.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 123,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,066.08. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $158,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 183,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,760.84. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUST. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ouster during the second quarter worth about $2,397,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 3,452.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 118,462 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

Featured Stories

