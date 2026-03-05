Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) SVP Sells $676,280.00 in Stock

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OSK opened at $166.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.75%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 92.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSK. Truist Financial set a $183.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.81.

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

