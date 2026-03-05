Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Financial Contrast

World Access (OTCMKTS:WAXS – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for World Access and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Access 0 0 0 0 0.00 Oscar Health 2 6 2 0 2.00

Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $16.88, suggesting a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than World Access.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of World Access shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Oscar Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares World Access and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Access N/A N/A N/A Oscar Health -3.79% -39.35% -7.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Access and Oscar Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Access N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oscar Health $11.70 billion 0.38 -$443.15 million ($1.74) -8.69

World Access has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oscar Health.

Summary

Oscar Health beats World Access on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Access

World Access, Inc. operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America. World Access Canada serves companies located in Canada; and World Access Asia serves companies located in eastern Asia, including Japan. World Access Europe provides members of World Access with logistical and medical support throughout the region. Other companies include World Access Provider Network Services; and World Access Transport Services that manages and coordinates all medical evacuation and repatriation activities for World Access. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia. In April 2001, the company filed voluntary petitions for Chapter 11 relief in the United States Bankruptcy Court on behalf of itself and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

