Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has earned an average recommendation of "Strong Sell" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.5833.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Orion from $4.50 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Orion in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Orion from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Orion has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Orion (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.26). Orion had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.88%.The firm had revenue of $411.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orion will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Orion’s payout ratio is presently -6.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,574,000 after acquiring an additional 241,160 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,424,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 325,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,350,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orion by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,138,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 137,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, operating as Orion (NYSE: OEC), is a global producer of carbon black, a critical performance additive used to enhance the strength, durability and conductivity of various materials. The company’s products chiefly serve the tire and rubber industry, where carbon black imparts wear resistance and longevity, as well as the plastics, coatings, inks and battery components markets, where specialty grades deliver tailored conductivity and color properties.

Orion’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Rubber and Specialty and Chemical Specialties.

