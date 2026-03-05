Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 21,807 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,807 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $37,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

