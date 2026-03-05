Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 129,571 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,571 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $26,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 38,200.0% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.