Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Tesla by 20.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BofA reinstated coverage with a Buy and a $460 target, arguing Tesla leads in consumer autonomy/robotaxi upside — this brought near‑term buying interest and supports the autonomy valuation narrative. Tesla Stock Is Rising as It Gets a New Vote of Confidence From Wall Street
- Positive Sentiment: February registrations show regional rebounds (France, Portugal up strongly), suggesting Europe may be stabilizing and offsetting some delivery weakness. Does Tesla’s February Sales Surge Signal a Turnaround in Europe?
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk reiterated big AI/robotics ambitions (AGI and humanoid robots). Strategically important long‑term, but execution risk/long timelines mean limited immediate relief to valuation. Elon Musk: Tesla’s Robots Could Be The First ‘Atom-Shaping’ AGI
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target sharply to $280 and maintained an Underperform, increasing downside pressure and signaling growing analyst skepticism on near‑term fundamentals. BNP Paribas Exane Cuts Tesla Price Target to $280
- Negative Sentiment: Reports say Tesla is trading down after an analyst downgrade (trade note flagged ~2.7% move), a catalyst for intraday selling and momentum weakness. Tesla Trading Down 2.7% Following Analyst Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: UK retail data: Tesla’s February sales fell sharply (reported ~37% decline year‑over‑year), highlighting regional demand softness and intensified Chinese competitor pressure (e.g., BYD). Tesla UK car sales drop 37% as Chinese competition heightens, SMMT data shows
- Negative Sentiment: BYD applied for a permit to import to Canada at a reduced tariff under a China‑Canada trade deal — a concrete sign Chinese EVs are expanding distribution and price competitiveness in key markets. Tesla Rival BYD Applies For Permit To Allow Canada Imports After Tariff Agreement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.84.
Tesla Price Performance
NASDAQ TSLA opened at $405.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.32 and its 200 day moving average is $422.35. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 375.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.89.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
