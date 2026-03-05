Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 140,100 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,562,000 after purchasing an additional 994,402 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.