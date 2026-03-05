Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

