Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 49.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 42,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 51,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE WFC opened at $83.93 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. CICC Research started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.03.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. The trade was a 26.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $2,193,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

