Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

