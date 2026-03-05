Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,961 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $18,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8%
iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $96.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.40.
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran conflict is supporting gold’s appeal and underpins demand for gold-backed ETFs, lifting IAU. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Reports show investors are pouring money into gold ETFs as the Iran conflict boosts the funds’ attractiveness — direct demand for IAU. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds to the funds’ appeal
- Positive Sentiment: China’s push to build a Hong Kong gold hub could increase long‑term physical demand and market infrastructure growth — a tailwind for gold allocations and IAU flows. China ramps up efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub with major moves in public, private miners and new market infrastructure
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term price action is volatile — recent rebounds after sharp intraday swings show buyers on dips, but the market remains choppy; this can mean quick moves in IAU but unclear direction until macro signals settle. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Iran-US Strike Chaos—Can Gold Defy a 6-Week High USD?
- Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. yields and a firmer dollar — driven by lower odds of near‑term Fed cuts — are a near‑term headwind for gold and pressure IAU. Gold News: Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical setups show bearish wedge breakdowns and seller control in the short term, pointing to a possible retest of 50‑day support — a risk for IAU if selling continues. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
