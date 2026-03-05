Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $28.90 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 306.1% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.7% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $186.09 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total transaction of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street support: several firms have been lifting price targets and forecasts for CVX this week, including a recent price-target bump to $210, signaling analyst confidence in Chevron's cash returns and resilience. Read More.

Geopolitical-driven commodity rally: rising oil and gas prices from Middle East supply concerns are boosting energy-sector earnings power, which benefits integrated majors like Chevron by improving margins across upstream and refining. Read More.

Mixed analyst landscape: while several firms upgraded targets, consensus ratings remain varied (buys, holds and some sells). That split can cap follow-through buying despite positive price-target headlines. Read More.

Large insider sales: multiple senior executives — including CEO Michael Wirth (reported sale of ~272,624 shares) and other officers — have disclosed multi-million-dollar stock sales in early March, which often spurs near-term investor caution and profit-taking. Read More.

Operational disruption: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field and declared force majeure amid regional hostilities — a direct hit to near-term volumes and a reminder that specific assets face outage risk. Read More.

Broader geopolitical volatility: reports of Iran-related pressure on shipping (Strait of Hormuz) and contacts between Iranian and U.S. officials are increasing supply- and policy-risk that can swing CVX's short-term performance despite commodity tailwinds. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

