Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Has $17.82 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $445.92 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $657.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

