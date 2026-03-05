Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,195.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
IEI stock opened at $119.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.62 and a 52 week high of $120.78.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.