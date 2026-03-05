Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $29,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $697,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $255,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $334.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.66. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.19 and a fifty-two week high of $355.34. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.